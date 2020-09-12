Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Purchases 9,058 Shares of Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $26,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 47,500 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $164,825.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 119,800 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $281,530.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 302,150 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $531,784.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 183,354 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $313,535.34.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

