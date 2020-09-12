Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by research analysts at Oddo Bhf in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.38 ($26.32).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

