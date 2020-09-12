ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Up 5.1%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.73. 2,382,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,761,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 45,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,151,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after buying an additional 19,109,675 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,617,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 14.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 16,733,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 957.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,452 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
