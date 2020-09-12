ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Up 5.1%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.73. 2,382,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,761,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 45,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,151,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,305,000 after buying an additional 19,109,675 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,617,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 14.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 16,733,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,621,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 957.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,452 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.