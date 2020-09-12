IMI plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the August 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS QNTQF opened at $3.72 on Friday. IMI has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QNTQF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

