IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Trading 5.9% Higher

IMAC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 435,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 566,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get IMAC alerts:

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.