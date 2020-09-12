Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.19% of Icon worth $107,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Icon by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Icon by 5.6% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Icon by 33.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $184.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.58. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $199.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.45.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

