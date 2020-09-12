Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) PT Raised to $12.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ICLK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $458.47 million, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 0.82. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

