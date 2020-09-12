HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HYMTF stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

HYUNDAI MTR CO/GDR Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

