Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Down 63.6% in August

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HSQVY stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. Husqvarna has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSQVY shares. AlphaValue upgraded Husqvarna to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna in a report on Monday, July 20th.

About Husqvarna

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

