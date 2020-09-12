Huntsman Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 3,960 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 471% compared to the average volume of 694 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 504,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 146,474 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Huntsman by 138.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at about $7,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.08.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

