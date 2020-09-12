Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 671,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,279 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.44% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $16,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,214,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,759,000 after acquiring an additional 424,865 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at $652,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 65.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter.

HPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

