Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.46 and last traded at $41.75. Approximately 5,337,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 2,259,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Bank of America raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.62.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 773.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

