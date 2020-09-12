Holocene Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,967 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter worth about $127,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. InterDigital Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $54,477.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,747.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $40,579.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at $608,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,633 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.34 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

