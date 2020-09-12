Holocene Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 159,298 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $67,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sabre by 137.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SABR opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46). Sabre had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SABR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

