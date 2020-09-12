Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 11,498 W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

WRB stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.