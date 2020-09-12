Holocene Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.43. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $134.54.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.