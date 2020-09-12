Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
Heritage Insurance has increased its dividend by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Heritage Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Insurance to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.
NYSE:HRTG opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $345.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.54. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.61.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.
Heritage Insurance Company Profile
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.
