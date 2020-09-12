Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Heritage Insurance has increased its dividend by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Heritage Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Insurance to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $345.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.54. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $136.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.43 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

