Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s share price dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 13,155,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 18,718,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

HTBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Heat Biologics in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a current ratio of 7.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 579.28%. Research analysts forecast that Heat Biologics Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Heat Biologics by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,246,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 807,595 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Heat Biologics by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

