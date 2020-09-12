Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 2,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $107,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at $132,341.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,650. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 46,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 937,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 171,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

