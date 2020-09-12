Head to Head Review: AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Addus Homecare shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of AdaptHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Addus Homecare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AdaptHealth and Addus Homecare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million 3.50 -$15.00 million $0.30 73.30 Addus Homecare $648.79 million 2.26 $25.24 million N/A N/A

Addus Homecare has higher revenue and earnings than AdaptHealth.

Volatility & Risk

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addus Homecare has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and Addus Homecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -42.67% 1.17% Addus Homecare 4.24% 8.38% 6.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AdaptHealth and Addus Homecare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 6 0 3.00 Addus Homecare 0 0 6 0 3.00

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.66%. Addus Homecare has a consensus price target of $99.57, suggesting a potential upside of 6.21%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Addus Homecare.

Summary

Addus Homecare beats AdaptHealth on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after surgery. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. As of December 31, 2018, the company served consumers through 156 offices located in 24 states. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

