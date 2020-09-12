HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 284 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,116.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,590.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.07, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,222.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2,581.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.