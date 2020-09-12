Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 1st

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 119.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.41. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 16.54%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Holtaway acquired 21,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $350,265.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,419 shares of company stock valued at $375,641. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HWBK. ValuEngine cut Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

