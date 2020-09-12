Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $60.40 and last traded at $61.29. 533,263 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 206,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.92.

Specifically, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $5,263,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 710,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,828,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,104,000 after purchasing an additional 330,016 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 45.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,427,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,240,000 after purchasing an additional 763,974 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,798,000 after purchasing an additional 261,690 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.9% during the first quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,706,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

