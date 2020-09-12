Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on October 6th

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 62.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of HLNE opened at $61.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.91. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.43.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $5,263,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 710,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,828,852.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.