Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Reduced by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,941 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,903 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. State Street Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 231.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $60,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,131 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $106,157,000 after buying an additional 1,983,753 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 33,807.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345,097 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 1,341,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,692,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $348,751,000 after buying an additional 1,171,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

