Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. Grin has a market capitalization of $20.04 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003721 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Bisq, LBank and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001014 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 52,112,760 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, KuCoin, LBank, Coinall, TradeOgre and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.