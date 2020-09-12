Great Canadian Gaming Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) – Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Canadian Gaming in a report issued on Tuesday, September 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.97).

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$62.80 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE GC opened at C$25.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.40. Great Canadian Gaming has a 52-week low of C$18.05 and a 52-week high of C$45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.38.

In related news, Senior Officer Garth Matthew Essery purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,874.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,776.36.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

