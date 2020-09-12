Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) PT Set at C$20.50 by Pi Financial

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) received a C$20.50 price objective from equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.
GBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Great Bear Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of GBR opened at C$17.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $893.25 million and a PE ratio of -113.82. Great Bear Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.83.
Great Bear Resources Company Profile
Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.
