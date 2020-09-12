Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Down 62.9% in August

Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the August 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gravity in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gravity in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gravity in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the second quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gravity by 43.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRVY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of GRVY opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.99 million, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of -0.53. Gravity has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $109.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

