GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Receives $29.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NILSY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NILSY opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

