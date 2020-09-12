Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 443,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,772 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $16,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 57.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,585,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,165,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,921,000 after buying an additional 1,089,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 18,404.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,152,000 after buying an additional 1,362,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,428,000 after purchasing an additional 79,073 shares during the period. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.