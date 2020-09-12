Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $11.52 Million Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $304,376,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $134,908,000.

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Argus started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $60.14 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.32.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

