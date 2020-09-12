Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 788,042 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,257 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 788,042 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.10% of NetApp worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,575,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,365,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $203,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $159,021,000 after acquiring an additional 112,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in NetApp by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,623,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $162,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,082 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $44.09 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetApp Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.16.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

