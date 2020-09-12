Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 58,290 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,290 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.52% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth about $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 41,924 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 50,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

AMN stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.30. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

