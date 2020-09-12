Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 484,749 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,495,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 484,749 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $15,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

LXP opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

