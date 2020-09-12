Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 394 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $628,350,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,098,000 after buying an additional 741,998 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $431.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $416.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $441.96. The firm has a market cap of $166.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.31.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

