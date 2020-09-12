Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 315,198 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 315,198 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.63% of Umpqua worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 771.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 499,050.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

