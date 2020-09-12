Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 284,191 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 284,191 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 1.38% of Ferro worth $13,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ferro by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 244,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferro by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ferro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferro by 74.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ferro from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ferro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of FOE opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -176.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.90 million. Ferro had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

