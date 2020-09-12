Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 218,312 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,312 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.64% of Outfront Media worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 10.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 91.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

NYSE:OUT opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.51. Outfront Media Inc has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.