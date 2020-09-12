Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 190,103 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 190,103 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 77,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 624,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 104,785 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

