Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 170,115 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 170,115 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 1.16% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,871,954 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after buying an additional 143,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 67,945 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,782,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 42,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 617,856 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after buying an additional 230,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

