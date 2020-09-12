Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 148,256 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,256 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.63% of Hancock Whitney worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 178.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth about $189,000.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of HWC opened at $19.57 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.