Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 137,611 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137,611 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.70% of Ameris Bancorp worth $11,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of ABCB opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $44.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

