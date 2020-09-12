Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 117,072 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117,072 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $15,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. AXA bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $1,344,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,998,000 after purchasing an additional 109,860 shares in the last quarter.

BCC opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Boise Cascade Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $426,592.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,349. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BofA Securities cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

