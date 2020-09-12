Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 602,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,944 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 231,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.