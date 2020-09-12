Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188,718 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.15% of Fidelity National Financial worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,331,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,482,000 after buying an additional 282,475 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 93.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,352,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,129,000 after purchasing an additional 721,714 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 43.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,470,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 256,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,782,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 301,181 shares of company stock worth $9,892,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

