Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 414,203 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 13,899.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,203 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.83% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $1,958,000. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:PBH opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

