Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 38,290 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 134.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after buying an additional 632,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at $16,803,492.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $4,714,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,511.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,922 shares of company stock worth $167,376,305 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $243.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

