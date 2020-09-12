Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 30,478 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.10% of Principal Financial Group worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,562,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,386,000 after purchasing an additional 287,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,101,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,995,000 after buying an additional 989,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,938,000 after buying an additional 94,280 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,643,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,371,000 after buying an additional 292,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,565,000 after buying an additional 514,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $41.07 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.52 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.