Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $15.80 Million Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 42,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,796,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,427,000 after buying an additional 454,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after acquiring an additional 362,049 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 121.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,356,000 after acquiring an additional 387,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 655,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,323 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $394.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.14 and a 200-day moving average of $370.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $424.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,952,485.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,395,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $293,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,394,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.10.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

